    Sell GBPINR; target of : 100.90 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound depreciated by 1.20% yesterday after the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.00% in its 10th straight hike while hinting that rates were near their peak.

    February 03, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound depreciated by 1.20% yesterday after the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.00% in its 10th straight hike while hinting that rates were near their peak. Further, the sterling was pressurised by a strong dollar and sharp drop in UK 10 year bond yields. The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias for the day amid strong dollar and sharp decline in UK 10 year bond yields. Further, market participants will closely watch services PMI and composite PMI data from the UK to gauge economic health of the country. GBPUSD is likely to break the key support level of 1.2180 to continue its downward trend towards the level of 1.2120. GBPINR (February) is expected to drop towards the level of 100.90.

    Intra-day strategy

    GBPINR Feb futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 101.35-101.36
    Target: 100.90Stoploss: 101.65
    Support: 100.90/100.80Resistance: 101.60/101.70
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.