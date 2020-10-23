Sell Coforge; target of Rs 2090: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Coforge

NITEC reported revenue growth of 8.1% QoQ in CC terms (DART estm: 8.3%), led by tractions across verticals. EBIT margins stood at 13.8% (up 220bps QoQ) ahead of DART estm of 13.5% led by positive SG&A leverage (up just 4% QoQ). PAT stood at Rs.2.1Bn (ahead of DE Rs2bn). Added strong TCV of about US$201mn in Q2 up 14% on TTM basis at US$785mn. Coforge signed two large deals (a new logo in Insurance with $32mn TCV and a BFS deal with 50% new component). Coforge reiterated its’ Revenue guidance of 6% CC YoY for FY21 and EBITDA margin (pre-PSU) guidance of 17.8%. Although the ask is big, company is confident given robust intake, better pipeline conversion in H2 and improved outlook across vertical including Travel.

Outlook

Robust performance, strong order traction and confidence on large deal pipeline and its’ conversion leads us to upgrade our earnings estimates by 2%/5% for FY21E/FY22E. Given stretched valuations, we maintain our Sell rating with TP of Rs2,090 valued at 20x FY22E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.