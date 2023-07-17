English
    Sell Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 3200: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bearish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3200 in its research report dated July 14, 2023.

    July 17, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Avenue Supermarts

    Revenue grew by 18.1% (four-year CAGR: 19.0%). Sales density remains subpar vis-a-vis the pre-pandemic level (~INR34.2k/sq ft in Q1FY24 vs INR36.7k/sq ft in Q1FY20; in-line). Lower discretionary purchases vs pre-pandemic levels (general merchandise’s contribution trending towards pre-pandemic times though) kept underlying profitability/unit economics weak. Consequently, gross margin pressures continued (14.6%; -125bps YoY; vs HSIE: 15.0%) and EBITDAM declined -133bps YoY to 8.9%(HSIE: 9.6%). Cost and capital allocation discipline remain top-notch.

    Outlook

    We reduce our EPS estimates by ~5% for FY24 and 3% each for FY25/26 to account for lower sales density and GMs and retain SELL, with a DCF-based TP of INR3,200/sh, implying 55x Sep-25 P/E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

