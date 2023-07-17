Sell Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 3200: HDFC Securities

sell

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Avenue Supermarts

Revenue grew by 18.1% (four-year CAGR: 19.0%). Sales density remains subpar vis-a-vis the pre-pandemic level (~INR34.2k/sq ft in Q1FY24 vs INR36.7k/sq ft in Q1FY20; in-line). Lower discretionary purchases vs pre-pandemic levels (general merchandise’s contribution trending towards pre-pandemic times though) kept underlying profitability/unit economics weak. Consequently, gross margin pressures continued (14.6%; -125bps YoY; vs HSIE: 15.0%) and EBITDAM declined -133bps YoY to 8.9%(HSIE: 9.6%). Cost and capital allocation discipline remain top-notch.

Outlook

We reduce our EPS estimates by ~5% for FY24 and 3% each for FY25/26 to account for lower sales density and GMs and retain SELL, with a DCF-based TP of INR3,200/sh, implying 55x Sep-25 P/E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Avenue Supermarts - 17 -07 - 2023 - hdfc