    Reduce IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1025: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1025 in its research report dated April 24, 2023.

    April 25, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on IndusInd Bank

    IndusInd Bank (IIB) reported its highest-ever quarterly earnings, mainly led by strong loan growth (+21% YoY), stable margins and sustained traction in fee income. However, elevated gross slippages at 2.4%, primarily from MFI (~13%) and corporate book (~11%) in addition to higher credit costs (142bps) suggest that IIB is having to operate at the higher end of the risk spectrum, especially given its historically sub-par / non-granular deposit profile. Over its next threeyear planning cycle, IIB is focusing on achieving deposit granularity through its branch expansion strategy. However, we believe that IIB faces structural challenges in a deposit-constrained environment, translating into sub-optimal operating leverage from continued investments on both sides of the balance sheet.

    Outlook

    We trim our FY24E/FY25E estimates to factor in elevated credit costs, and higher opex, offset by NIM reflation (higher mix of the fixed-rate portfolio). We maintain REDUCE with a revised TP of INR1,025 (1.1x Mar-25 ABVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Apr 25, 2023 02:41 pm