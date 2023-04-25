Reduce IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1025: HDFC Securities

Reduce

HDFC Securities' research report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank (IIB) reported its highest-ever quarterly earnings, mainly led by strong loan growth (+21% YoY), stable margins and sustained traction in fee income. However, elevated gross slippages at 2.4%, primarily from MFI (~13%) and corporate book (~11%) in addition to higher credit costs (142bps) suggest that IIB is having to operate at the higher end of the risk spectrum, especially given its historically sub-par / non-granular deposit profile. Over its next threeyear planning cycle, IIB is focusing on achieving deposit granularity through its branch expansion strategy. However, we believe that IIB faces structural challenges in a deposit-constrained environment, translating into sub-optimal operating leverage from continued investments on both sides of the balance sheet.

Outlook

We trim our FY24E/FY25E estimates to factor in elevated credit costs, and higher opex, offset by NIM reflation (higher mix of the fixed-rate portfolio). We maintain REDUCE with a revised TP of INR1,025 (1.1x Mar-25 ABVPS).

