English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Aarti Industries; target of Rs 612: CD Equisearch

    CD Equisearch recommended reduce rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 612 in its research report dated September 30, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 30, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    CD Equisearch's research report on Aarti Industries


    Despite shortage of nitric acid, revenues of Aarti's speciality chemicals business rose by a stunning 43.8% to Rs 1765.59 crs in Q1 compared to Rs 1227.70 crs in the same quarter a year ago. Higher share of value added products (74%) too galvanized product realizations, thus propping revenues. Thanks to its pricing model - absolute margins per kg - speciality chemicals EBIT dropped to 14.2% as against 18.9% in the same quarter a year ago. Higher volume ramp up is expected largely due to higher capacity utilization of assets related to first and second long term contracts. Its pharmaceuticals business was barely left behind for its revenues grew by a blistering 47.8% not least due to higher of take of generic products and xanthine. Passing of higher input prices too boosted the topline. Its EBIT margin was all but stable for it dropped by some 30 bps to 18.7% as against 19% in the same quarter a year ago. Pharmaceutical business will scarcely stymie not least due to commencement of commercial production of USFDA approved API facility at Tarapur sometime in early Q2.



    Outlook


    Balancing odds, we maintain our reduce rating on the stock with revised target of Rs 612 (previous target: Rs 765) based on 22x FY24e earnings over a period of 9- 12 months.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 16:00 hrs Aarti Industries was quoting at Rs 746.00, up Rs 12.20, or 1.66 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 749.25 and an intraday low of Rs 725.60.


    It was trading with volumes of 48,804 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 48,580 shares, an increase of 0.46 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 6.03 percent or Rs 47.05 at Rs 733.80.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,168.40 and 52-week low Rs 669.00 on 19 October, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 36.15 percent below its 52-week high and 11.51 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 27,042.80 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Aarti Industries - 300922 - cd

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Aarti Industries #CD Equisearch #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 04:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.