MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Redington (India) share price hits 52-week high after board approves bonus issue

The Board of Directors have considered, approved and recommended a bonus issue of one equity share of Rs 2 each fully paid up for every one equity share of Rs 2 each held as on the record date decided for this purpose.

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Redington (India) share price jumped over 7 percent in the afternoon session on July 7 after the company board approved bonus of 1 equity share for every one held.

The Board of Directors have considered, approved and recommended a bonus issue of one equity share of Rs 2 each fully paid up for every one equity share of Rs 2 each held as on the record date decided for this purpose. This bonus issue will be subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals, consents, permissions, conditions and sanctions, as may be necessary, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

"The record date for reckoning the eligible shareholders entitled to be allotted bonus shares has been fixed as August 20, 2021," it added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The Bonus shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing equity shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action, recommended and declared after the issue and allotment of such bonus shares, the company said.

Close

Related stories

The stock was trading at Rs 323.55, up Rs 17.50, or 5.72 percent at 13:56 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 330. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 330 and an intraday low of Rs 301.30.

The Board has considered and approved the increase in authorized share capital of the Company from Rs 85 crore to Rs 170 crore by creation of additional 42,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs 2 each and consequent amendment to clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Redington (India)
first published: Jul 7, 2021 02:26 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.