Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; ONGC, Titan top losers, realty stocks gain

July 07, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

Asian Markets Update:

Asian share markets stumbled on Wednesday as a bout of risk aversion boosted bonds and the dollar, while investors braced for minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting which should underline a hawkish turn in U.S. monetary policy.

Hong Kong stocks shed another 1% to near six-month lows, while U.S.-listed ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc shed more than 20% in New York. Alibaba Group, Baidu Inc and JD.com all fell.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.9%.