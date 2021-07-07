MARKET NEWS

July 07, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; ONGC, Titan top losers, realty stocks gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Realty index up over 2 percent, while selling is seen in the oil & gas, pharma and power stocks.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,829.00-32.18 -0.06%
    Nifty 5015,806.75-11.50 -0.07%
    Nifty Bank35,606.4527.30 +0.08%
    Nifty 50 15,806.75 -11.50 (-0.07%)
    Wed, Jul 07, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    UPL817.3514.05 +1.75%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    ONGC119.05-2.45 -2.02%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2520.056.65 +0.26%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT28419.30-230.10 -0.80%


  • July 07, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session amid mixed global cues.

    The Sensex is down 13.45 points or 0.03% at 52847.73, and the Nifty was down 5.70 points or 0.04% at 15812.60. About 1377 shares have advanced, 1255 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.

  • July 07, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    Asian Markets Update:

    Asian share markets stumbled on Wednesday as a bout of risk aversion boosted bonds and the dollar, while investors braced for minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting which should underline a hawkish turn in U.S. monetary policy.

    Hong Kong stocks shed another 1% to near six-month lows, while U.S.-listed ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc shed more than 20% in New York. Alibaba Group, Baidu Inc and JD.com all fell.

    MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.9%.

  • July 07, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

    Reliance Infrastructure to raise over Rs 550 crore via preferential issue

    The shareholders of Reliance Infrastructure, through postal ballot, have approved with overwhelming majority, the raising of funds upto Rs 550.56 crore by preferential allotment of upto 8.88 crore equity shares and / or warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of the company to promoters and VFSI Holdings Pte. Limited, an affiliate of Varde Investment Partners, LP, company said in the release.

    Reliance Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 79, down Rs 3.00, or 3.66 percent on the BSE.

  • July 07, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    BSE Realty index added over 2 percent led by the Sobha, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate

  • July 07, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Buzzing

    Titan Company share price fell 2 percent on July 7 after company announced its Q1FY22 business updates.

    The company recorded revenue growth of around 117% (excluding bullion sales) in Q1FY22, with revenue contribution of approximately 50%, 10% and 40% coming from April, May and June months respectively, company said in the release.

    Jewellery division in Q1FY22 grew by around 107% (excluding bullion sales), compared to last year, primarily due to zero sales in April of last year. Watches and wearables division grew by around 280% over Q1FY21, it added.

    Titan Company was quoting at Rs 1,725.40, down Rs 37.90, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.

  • July 07, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities:
     
    Overnight US stocks were a mixed bag. US services sector gauge, ISM PMI, came in lower than the expectation. It seems the US economy is faring well but not strong enough to prompt the US central bank to turn overly hawkish. US Dollar Index is trading marginally higher on the back of weakness in the Asian equity market. 

    USDINR July futures may remain within a broad range of 74.60 to 75.00/75.10 levels. Bias is upward. One can buy futures near the bottom of the range. One can even sell 74.25/75.00 strangle, June 16th at 16/17p, SL 25p.

  • July 07, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Infosys Q1FY22 results on July 14:

    Infosys will announce results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST). The results will also be available on www.infosys.com, company said in the release.

     Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,556.75, down Rs 5.75, or 0.37 percent on the BSE.

  • July 07, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade

  • July 07, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on July 7 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 57.25 points or 0.11% at 52803.93, and the Nifty was down 18.30 points or 0.12% at 15800. About 1095 shares have advanced, 748 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.

  • July 07, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open gap down tracking mixed global cues as investor sentiments continued to stay cautious amid reports of newer variants of Covid being more transmissible than the delta variant. US markets ended mixed amid a fall in bond yields and release of macroeconomic data.

