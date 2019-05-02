App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: 'Key support for Nifty at 11,500, Bank Nifty at 29,400'

On the higher side, any decisive move above 11,850 in Nifty can add further follow up buying into the index.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shitij Gandhi

So far it has been a volatile week for Indian market as a tug of war between the bulls and bears is keeping the index on a roller coaster ride.

We have observed a long rollover to May series. On the derivative front, call writers covered their short positions and put writers were actively selling 11,700 & 11,800 puts which suggests bulls are likely to make a comeback.

related news

Additionally, the India VIX has also cooled off from its recent highs of 24 levels. Technically, 11,500 levels for Nifty while 29400 for Nifty bank will be key support levels.

On the higher side, any decisive move above 11,850 in Nifty can add further follow up buying into the index. We believe that the current trend is likely to remain choppy with continuous volatility on cards ahead of political uncertainty over upcoming election results.

Here are three stocks that could give 8-10% return in the next 1 month:

Indian Oil Corporation: Buy| Target: Rs 168.50| Stop Loss: Rs 149| Upside 8%

After testing 169 levels last month, the stock has been trading in a downward sloping channel on the daily interval. However, last week it took support at its 200-days exponential moving average and formed a double bottom pattern around 147 levels to once more regaining the momentum above its short term moving averages.

Follow up buying was seen this week in the prices as a fresh breakout above the falling trend line was observed along with marginally higher volumes.

So, traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 156-158 for the upside target of 168.50 levels and a stop loss below 149.

Tech Mahindra: Buy| Target: Rs 900| Stop Loss: Rs 790| Upside 8%

On the broader charts, the stock has been maintaining its uptrend and trading in a rising channel with the formation of the higher high and higher bottom pattern.

In the recent past, it has taken a support at its 100-days exponential moving average on daily interval and took a U-turn thereon to once again reclaim 800 levels.

At the current juncture, the stock has formed a rounding bottom pattern and given a fresh breakout along with positive divergence on secondary oscillators.

So, traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 830-835 for the upside target of 900 levels with stop loss below 790.

JSW Steel: Buy| Target: Rs 336| Stop Loss: Rs 285| Upside 10%

From the last two months, the stock has been consolidating in a broader range of 250-300 and is maintaining well below its long-term moving averages; along with consistent buying on every dip on a daily interval.

However this week we have observed a fresh consolidation breakout into a price along with hefty volumes which suggest that bulls are actively taking control over the scrip.

Additionally, the stock has also managed to close above its long-term moving average which is again a positive signal.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 305-308 for the upside target of 336 levels, and a stop loss below 285.

(The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 2, 2019 08:26 am

tags #Podcast #Stocks Views

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dwayne Johnson will face obstacles in his acting career ahead, predict ...

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked w ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A quick guide on how to register, where to w ...

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collap ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Thala Ajith Kumar will have a professionally smooth year ahead, predic ...

IAF Helicopter on PM Modi’s Security Review Duty Makes Emergency Lan ...

China Acted on Behalf of Pak, Prevented Listing of Masoor Azhar Multip ...

Mamata's Pronunciation, Smriti Irani's Grammar: Opposition's Jibes Sho ...

Vladimir Putin Signs Controversial Law to Isolate Russia's Internet

Imran Khan Saying Right Things, Pak Military too Needs to Take Right S ...

UK Becomes First Parliament to Declare Climate Emergency

IPL 2019 Points Table | CSK Regain Top Spot after DC Win

Armed Forces on Alert as Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm 'Fani'

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores Special Free Kick to Mark 600th Goal for Ba ...

The next government's biggest challenge: Making people employable

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC bans Pragya Thakur from campaign for 72 hours ...

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Triangular contest in national capital ...

Masood Azhar a 'global terrorist': Here's how he founded terror group ...

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1,13,865 crore in April

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to open in the red ad US Fed leav ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 2: Jet Airways, Maruti Suzuki, Reli ...

Asian shares trade sideways as investors await fresh cues

Top brokerage calls for May 2: Morgan Stanley bullish on Kotak Bank; C ...

Karan Kapadia on debut film Blank, and how Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar's ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Villagers in south Goa's Costi reminisce about better days as hopes fo ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Sirisena denies reports on Muslims fleeing parts of ...

After govt nod, NBCC asks Jaypee Infratech RP to reconsider bid; lende ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: CAS upholds 'discriminatory' DSD regulations t ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anyt ...

Xiaomi Poco F1 128 GB variant gets a price cut, now available at Rs 20 ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.