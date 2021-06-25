MARKET NEWS

Neutral Wipro; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated June 24, 2021.

June 25, 2021
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Wipro


WPRO appointed Mr. Thierry Delaporte as CEO in FY21 on completion of Mr. Abidali Neemuchwala’s five-year term. With the change in CEO, it also embarked on further simplification of the organization structure. - The company has reorganized the IT Services segment from seven industry verticals to four SMUs – Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe, and APMEA. Americas 1 and 2 are primarily organized by industry sector, while Europe and APMEA are organized by countries. WPRO is undertaking a drastic restructuring of its business, reducing layers, and splitting the business by region. It expects this to result in a much more agile and nimble organization, which will accelerate growth.



Outlook


We maintain our Neutral stance as we await: a) further evidence of execution of WPRO’s refreshed strategy, and b) successful turnaround from its growth struggles over the last decade before turning more constructive on the stock. Our TP implies 21x FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jun 25, 2021 02:25 pm

