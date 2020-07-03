Neutral NHPC; target of Rs 22: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on NHPC with a target price of Rs 22 in its research report dated July 01, 2020.
NHPC’s results highlight the benefit of higher generation and the low base of the previous year. Adjusted PAT rose to INR3.8b (v/s INR40m in 4QFY19). The capex run-rate is expected to increase on account of investments in new projects. However, their commissioning remains four to five years away, implying FCF/RoEs would be dragged down in the near term. Maintain Neutral, with TP of INR22/sh. NHPC’s regulated equity growth, the key earnings driver, would be muted over the next few years. We maintain Neutral, with DCF-based TP of INR22/sh.
