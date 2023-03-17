Neutral MCX; target of Rs 1450: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on MCX

SEBI has allowed FPIs to participate in cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts through the exchange-traded commodity derivative (ETCD) market. MCX contracts eligible for participation are crude oil futures and its variants, natural gas futures and its variants, and crude/natural gas options and Energy Index (ENRGDEX) futures. With a 98%/99% correlation of MCX Crude/MCX Natural Gas with NYMEX WTI crude oil/Nymex Henry Hub Gas prices, FPIs will find MCX products as a proxy for global benchmarks in crude oil and natural gas. The participation of FPIs in ETCDs is expected to enhance liquidity and market depth and promote efficient price discovery.

Outlook

The transition to TCS software will be vital for MCX to scale up FPI activities in commodity derivatives. MCX expects to complete the transition by Jun’23. While we are upbeat on the long-term potential of volumes from FPIs, we do not see a meaningful contribution in the near term. We have a Neutral rating on the stock with a 1-year TP of INR1,450 (24x FY25E EPS).

