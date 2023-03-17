English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go : Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral MCX; target of Rs 1450: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on MCX with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated March 16, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 17, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on MCX

    SEBI has allowed FPIs to participate in cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts through the exchange-traded commodity derivative (ETCD) market. MCX contracts eligible for participation are crude oil futures and its variants, natural gas futures and its variants, and crude/natural gas options and Energy Index (ENRGDEX) futures. With a 98%/99% correlation of MCX Crude/MCX Natural Gas with NYMEX WTI crude oil/Nymex Henry Hub Gas prices, FPIs will find MCX products as a proxy for global benchmarks in crude oil and natural gas. The participation of FPIs in ETCDs is expected to enhance liquidity and market depth and promote efficient price discovery.

    Outlook

    The transition to TCS software will be vital for MCX to scale up FPI activities in commodity derivatives. MCX expects to complete the transition by Jun’23. While we are upbeat on the long-term potential of volumes from FPIs, we do not see a meaningful contribution in the near term. We have a Neutral rating on the stock with a 1-year TP of INR1,450 (24x FY25E EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    MCX - 17 -03 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #MCX #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 17, 2023 12:01 pm