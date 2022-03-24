English
    Neutral Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 500 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Mahindra Logistics with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated March 23, 2022.

    March 24, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra Logistics


    We attended MLL’s investor meet, wherein the management reiterated its vision of achieving a revenue of INR100b over the next five years. It also touched upon the near term challenges: a) slowdown in the Farm segment, b) increase in fuel prices, and c) startup costs related to the Bajaj contract.
    Demand environment: While the Auto segment has seen an improvement over the last few months, the Farm segment has been weak. Recovery in the Farm segment is expected by 2HFY23. Segments like FMCG and Pharma have been picking up well, while the Electronics segment has been impacted due to semiconductor shortages.
    Revenue growth for MLL over the last few quarters has been driven by new client acquisition. Growth within existing clients has been lower than expected. The e-commerce segment has seen subdued growth in the last few months. Around 70% of this market is driven by Electronics, Groceries, Durables, and Apparel. These segments have seen muted growth in recent times.


    Outlook


    We expect MLL to clock a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of ~20%/31%/48% over FY21-24. We retain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR500/share (34x FY24E EPS).


    At 14:46 hrs Mahindra Logistics was quoting at Rs 463.00, up Rs 21.70, or 4.92 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 483.00 and an intraday low of Rs 440.70.


    It was trading with volumes of 24,665 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 14,725 shares, an increase of 67.51 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.07 percent or Rs 13.15 at Rs 441.30.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 819.15 and 52-week low Rs 395.65 on 30 August, 2021 and 28 February, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 43.48 percent below its 52-week high and 17.02 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,327.66 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Mahindra Logistics #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 02:51 pm
