    Neutral Colgate; target of Rs 1830: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Colgate with a target price of Rs 1830 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    July 30, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Colgate

    CLGT reported better-than-expected operating performance, driven by early signs of recovery in rural markets. It reported double-digit sale growth (up 10.6% YoY). GP margin exceeded expectations, reaching 68.4% (est. 66.8%), driven by the growth of the oral care category. Furthermore, a decrease in staff costs and other expenses led to 440bpYoY improvement in EBITDA margin. The company will continue to focus on innovation, productivity, and premiumization to revive growth. With a cautious near-term outlook on demand, we reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.

    Outlook

    The valuation will arrive at a TP of INR1,830 (target multiple of 38x FY25E EPS, close to five-year average). Therefore, we reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

