    Neutral Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Britannia Industries with a target price of Rs 4600 in its research report dated May 06, 2023.

    May 08, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia Industries

    BRIT topline was in line with our estimates, while EBITDA was 8% ahead of our estimates as margin came in at 19.9%, which is the highest barring the covid period. However, normalizing for the PLI benefits , EBITDA was in line with our expectations. Volumes grew ~2% for the quarter. The company is making investments in both greenfield and brownfield projects to expand its capacities, which would facilitate further growth in volume. The management has indicated that the company has been consistently increasing its market share and much of this is attributed to expanding its distribution reach.

    Outlook

    Although we like the structural investment case accompanied by healthy return ratios, these are priced in at valuations of ~51xFY24E EPS/~45xFY25E EPS. We reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock with a TP of INR4,600 (premised on 45x FY25E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Britannia Industries - 07 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Tags: #Britannia Industries #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: May 8, 2023 01:44 pm