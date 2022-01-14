MARKET NEWS

Hold Wipro: target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated January 13, 2022.

January 14, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Wipro


Q3FY22 revenue growth lagged our expectations, while IT services’ EBIT margin met our expectations. Net headcount additions, client mining and deal pipeline stayed strong, but attrition continued to inch up. The management guided for revenue growth of 2-4% q-o-q for Q4FY2022, as we expected, led by broad-based demand. Organic growth is estimated at a decent 1.4-3.4% q-o-q. Supply-side challenges, skill-based premium, amortisation expense of intangibles from recent acquisitions, increasing discretionary expenses, and investments in frontline sales to weigh on its margins in the near term. The management expects to maintain EBIT margin in a narrow band of 17-17.5% for FY2022.



Outlook


Though Wipro is progressing well in its turnaround journey, we believe a valuation of 23x FY2024E factors in the growth potential. Hence, we maintain a Hold on Wipro with an unchanged PT of Rs. 750.

At 17:30 Wipro was quoting at Rs 639.80, down Rs 10.05, or 1.55 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 649.80 and an intraday low of Rs 636.50.

It was trading with volumes of 979,629 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 575,312 shares, an increase of 70.28 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 6.00 percent or Rs 41.50 at Rs 649.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 739.80 and 52-week low Rs 398.00 on 14 October, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.52 percent below its 52-week high and 60.75 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 350,694.37 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Wipro
first published: Jan 14, 2022 06:35 pm

