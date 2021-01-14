Hold Wipro; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro

Wipro reported a heathy set of Q3FY21 numbers that were above our estimates on all fronts. Revenue growth took place across verticals. The IT service EBIT margin increased 234 bps QoQ to 21.7% vs. our estimate of 19.5%, mainly led by higher offshoring. Key highlights of the quarter was 1) the company has won 12 deals with > US$30 million (mn) TCV and TCV booked of these deals was over US$1.2 billion (bn), 2) Wipro has declared dividend of Rs 1/share, 3) Its offshore percentage increased 230 bps to 52.7%. Wipro guided that its Q4FY21E IT services revenues would be in the range of US$2,102-2,143 mn, which translates to 1.5-3.5% QoQ growth.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on stock price with a revised target price of Rs 490 (20x PE on FY23E EPS) (earlier target price of Rs 435).

