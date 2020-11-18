PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Coal India; target of Rs 132: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 132 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coal India


Coal India (COAL) reported Q2FY21 earnings in line with our estimates. However, adjusted for OBR write back, earnings missed our expectation by 21% due to higher contractual expenses. Street is enthused by 25%+ volume growth posted by COAL in past couple of months. However, that is largely led by equally weak base. We expect growth to taper off to 7% November onwards due to improved base. In spite of attractive on valuations (EV/EBITDA at 2.5x FY22e), stock would continue to underperform due to frequent stake sale by Govt. Admittedly, Govt may not look to sell stake at current levels.


Outlook


However, upside would be restricted as Govt may look to sell at Rs136-140, the price at stake sold in last ETF. In light of overhang on continuous stake sale and weak outlook on E-auction segment, we maintain Hold rating with TP of Rs132.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 01:54 pm

tags #Coal India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.