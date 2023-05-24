English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Cipla; target of Rs 1030: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 1030 in its research report dated May 23, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2023 / 10:10 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Cipla

    Cipla’s Q4FY2023 numbers was a mixed bag as it outperformed our expectations on the revenue front as revenue of ~Rs. 5,739 Cr was above our estimate of Rs. 5,565.1 Cr. while EBITDA came in line at ~Rs. 1,174 Cr vs. our estimate of Rs. 1,169 Cr and adjusted PAT was slightly below estimates at ~Rs. 653.7 Cr vs. our estimate of ~Rs. 673.0 Cr. Some of Cipla’s key facilities continue to languish under the USFDA scanner such as Indore and Goa. India segment revenue continue to grow at a tepid pace due to high base effect associated with COVID 19 sales. R&D spend is expected to continue to rise due to a likely increase in spend on differentiated portfolio of products and biosimilars, which restricts the likelihood of EBITDA margin expansion over the short – medium term.

    Outlook

    We reduce the PT to Rs. 1030 (vs. before Rs. 1,080) and maintain HOLD on it as it trades at ~22.0x and ~19.0x its FY24 and FY25E EPS estimates vs. peers trading at ~18.3x and ~16.1x its FY24E and FY25E EPS estimates, indicating higher valuation.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Cipla - 24 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Cipla #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:10 pm