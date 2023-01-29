English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 575: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Amara Raja Batteries with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated January 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 29, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Amara Raja Batteries

    AMRJ’s Q3 EBITDA grew by 40% YoY to Rs4bn, 7% above our estimates, as benefits from easing commodity prices were higher than our expectations. However, the recent increase in lead prices is expected to hit margins in the near term. Revenue increased by 12% to Rs26.4bn, standing 2% below estimates. Factoring in the strong Q3 performance, we have increased our FY23E EPS by 5% and slightly increase FY24-25E EPS by 1%. Despite losing out in the PLI-ACC scheme, AMRJ plans to commence construction work on the lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility and production may commence after two years.


    Outlook

    However, as we do not see any near-term triggers, we retain HOLD with a TP of Rs575/share (Rs560/share), based on 11x FY25E EPS (Dec-24E earlier).