Dilip Buildcon advances 5% on provisional completion certificate for highway project in Karnataka

Share price of Dilip Buildcon advanced more than 5 percent intraday Thursday as company completed highway project and entitled to maximum bonus of Rs 177,300,000.

The company has informed that project WCP-6 DBFOMT of existing state highway Mundargi-Hadagali-Harapanhalli in the state of Karnataka, on annuity basis, has been completed.

The provisional completion certificate has been issued and declared fit for entry into commercial operation as on February 5, 2018.

With this the company is entitled to maximum bonus of one annuity payment of Rs 177,300,000 in lieu of earlier completion of the said project.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall be closed from April 04, 2018 to April 06, 2018 (both days inclusive).

At 12:00 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 1,158.95, up Rs 41.20, or 3.69 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil