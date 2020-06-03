App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltas; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Voltas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated June 01, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Voltas


Voltas' (VOLT) 4QFY20 earnings were 37% ahead of expectation led by the UCP segment's outperformance. VOLT has further cemented its leadership position with its market share improving 50bp to 24.2% YTD. It also achieved the No. 1 position in Inverter ACs for the Jan-Feb'20 period. The AC industry is perhaps one of the worst hit due to the COVID-19 led lockdowns, especially owing to the shutdowns coinciding with the peak summer season. This is likely to result in higher inventory for the entire supply chain across dealers, brands (incl. in-transit goods) and manufacturers. As the lockdown eases, we are witnessing pent-up demand. We expect system-level inventory to normalize by Nov-Dec'20, and hence, FY22E should turn out to be a normal year.



Outlook


We cut our FY21/FY22E earnings by 28%/6% as FY21 is likely to be a washout year. We have also built in lower revenue and profitability for the EMP business given the weak macro environment for the Projects' business. However, the cut in our TP is limited as the EMP business commands lower valuation multiple. Maintain Buy with revised TP of INR600 (earlier: INR620).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 3, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Voltas

