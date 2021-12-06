MARKET NEWS

English
Buy Siemens; target of Rs 2660: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities is bullish on Siemens has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2660 in its research report dated December 03, 2021.

December 06, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
 
 
Edelweiss Securities' report on Siemens


We recently attended the FY21 analyst meet of Siemens India (SIEM). Highlights: i) Ordering cycle has improved consistently over the past few quarters led by efficiency-related private capex driven by shortmid cycle product orders from cement-metals, food-beverages and renewables, etc. ii) Utilisation at ~70% suggests large-scale greenfield capex is still some time away; however, medium voltage led by EV charging infra, renewable integration, data centres, etc will be a major driver for electrification.



Outlook


We remain bullish on SIEM enthused by perking up private capex across wider sectors and a few encouraging emerging trends driving automation, digital and medium voltage structurally. Retain ‘BUY’.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Edelweiss Securities #Recommendations #Siemens
first published: Dec 6, 2021 03:19 pm

