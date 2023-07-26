Buy Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 885: ICICI Securities

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop’s (SHOP) 1QFY24 was unimpressive. It is holding fort well when faced with industry growth headwinds (report link). That said, we expected SHOP’s private label (one of the key strategic pillar) to outperform the branded business (given ~30% lower ASP). Key positives in the result include: (1) relative outperformance in accessories (including beauty which continues to grow ahead of overall revenue) and (2) foray into value segment retail under a new brand Intune (at Zudio/Max equivalent price points). We reckon that revenue performance of SHOP has been one of the lowest in our retail coverage universe. It would be imperative for the company to fine-tune its branded business as well over and above driving growth in private label, beauty and the newly launched value format. We stay believers in Venu's leadership to drive stakeholder value. BUY.



Outlook

We have cut our EPS estimates by 17% in FY24E and 7% in FY25E. We model revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGRs of 15%, 15% and 34% respectively, over FY23-FY25E. We maintain BUY rating with a DCF-based target price of INR 885 (vs previous TP of INR 850).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shoppers Stop - 25 -07 - 2023 - isc