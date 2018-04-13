Buy, Sell, Hold: 3 stocks and 1 event are being tracked by analysts on April 13, 2018

Dish TV

Brokerage: Axis Cap | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 100

Axis Cap said that the overhang on the stock is gone and buyback offer is an encouraging one. It expects the company to record 45 percent rise in EBITDA over FY18=20. It expects the firm to benefit from synergies with D2H.

Biocon

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 785

The second half seems to be strong for the company and Mylan, it said, adding that monetisation prospects of biosimilar pipeline are improving. It expects significant upside from biosimilars in 2019-2021.

IIP, CPI

Brokerage: Nomura

The global research firm said that moderation in headline inflation lower due to food inflation. A sharp rise in core inflation suggests that underlying pressure may continue in Q2.

A healthy performance in capital goods and infrastructure growth is a positive for cyclical investment outlook. Having said that, there are downside risks to growth on still-weak banking space too, it added.

Adani Ports

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Maintain outperform | Target: Rs 480

The brokerage highlighted that rising coal imports an opportunity, and can cover for Mundra power plant loss. It also said that container growth was strong for the firm.