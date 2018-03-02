Buy, Sell, Hold: 10 stocks are in focus on March 1, 2018

Ujjivan

Brokerage: IIFL | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 480

IIFL said that the company is now re-focussing on transition to a small finance bank. Further, a resurgence in growth and focus on deposit mobilization key addressable areas. Growth in MFI would improve given better risk appetite now. It also said that the firm is likely to report a loss in this fiscal despite improved quarterly profit run rate.

SBI

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 350

Deutsche Bank observed that the lender has hiked deposit rates, and lending rate hikes likely to follow. With 5% CASA, 70% loans floating, margin trajectory should improve and it expects loan growth pick up further as we head towards end of year.

Ashok Leyland

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 151

Morgan Stanley said that the company would benefit the most if vehicle scrappage policy was implemented. Number of old M&HCVs to FY18 ratio is highest for trucks. It observed that scrappage-induced demand could support sales beyond FY20 giving more visibility.

HDFC Bank

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,340

The brokerage house said that the bank is into a sweet spot to accelerate growth. Further, the lender’s late-entry advantage in infra space allows it to cherry-pick assets. A smooth transition among retail product heads can abate growth concern of core positioning. Further, it sees upside to earnings estimates on the back of a stronger topline. It has raised estimates by over 1 percent for FY19-20 & See 21% CAGR in profit over FY17-20. Further, planned capital raise will lift tier-I CAR By + 300 bps To 17%.

Dalmia Bharat

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Initiate coverage with buy | Target: Rs 3,500

CLSA believes that the firm has transformed itself to a top-five player through organic & inorganic routes. It is forecasting 16% EBITDA & 50% EPS CAGR Over FY18-20.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut by 8% to Rs 3,300

The global investment bank highlighted that the company was highest bidder for Binani Cement and the acquisition is a play on expected industry upcycle. Given the attractive valuations, it is reiterating buy with 25 percent upside.

Crompton Consumer

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 320

CLSA said that adjacencies & inorganic opportunity could help achieve long-term growth. Further, significant margin expansion has been achieved even with higher branding.

Infosys

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,300

The global research feels that the BFSI outlook is good and the business environment is better than last year.

Power Grid

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 202

Macquarie expects the stock underperformance to continue. Further, next set of risks will emerge from higher CWIP build-up on low commissioning.

BHEL

Brokerage: CIMB | Rating: Upgrade to Add | Raised to Rs 135

CIMB believes that the stock’s underperformance overdone, multiple catalysts for re-rating. Further, it has sufficient P&L levers to produce positive margin surprise.

Shriram Transport

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1600

The brokerage said that it is unlikely that the firm has exposure to vehicles beyond 15 years. Reports suggest fin min has approved vehicle scrappage policy and the management has indicated that the scrappage policy will be positive for the firm.