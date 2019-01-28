App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PVR; target of Rs 1750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated January 28, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on PVR


In Q3FY19, reported revenue was at Rs 843.1 crore, better than expectation of Rs 765.3 crore. The beat was on account of strong ATP (computed) that came in at ~Rs 212 (vs. our estimate of Rs 206) and reported footfalls that were at 25.7 mn vs. our estimate of 23.6 mn. Reported ad revenues grew 28.9% vs. our estimate of 25% YoY Reported EBITDA came in higher at Rs 164.3 crore, higher than our estimate of Rs 149.5 crore, given the topline beat. Reported margins came in at 19.5%, in line with our estimates PAT at Rs 51.6 crore was better than our estimate of Rs 47.3 crore on the back of a healthy operating performance.


Outlook


We value it at 12x FY21E EV/EBITDA and arriving at a target price of Rs 1750.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:37 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #PVR #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.