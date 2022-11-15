English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 248: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 248 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 15, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG


    Q2FY22 adjusted PAT of Rs. 818 crore, up 9% q-o-q was 25% above our estimate led by benefit of trading margin (Rs. 276 crore), inventory gain (Rs. 118 crore) which offsets forex loss (Rs. 98 crore), 8% miss in re-gas volume and lower other income. Dahej/Kochi re-gas volume declined by 7%/16.7% q-o-q to 182 tbtu/10 tbtu due to high spot LNG price. Dahej re-gas volume decline is attributed to lower tolling volume at 77 tbtu versus 94 tbtu in Q1FY23. Spot LNG declined to $24/mmbtu and a further decline is expected in Q4FY23, which remains key to recovery in Dahej/Kochi terminal utilisatiion level. Board approved capex of Rs 2,305 crore for FSRU Gopalpur terminal; the Dahej expansion on track to get completed over CY24-25.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on Petronet LNG with an unchanged PT of Rs248 as valuation of 8.8x/7.6x its FY24E/FY25E EPS is attractive given resilient earnings model despite volatile LNG price and stock offers ~5-6% dividend yield.

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Petronet LNGs - 14 -11-2022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Petronet LNG #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 06:33 pm