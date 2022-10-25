English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4300 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 25, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems


    Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) reported strong revenue for Q2FY23 led by strong IP led and Services revenues. Revenue in constant currency terms grew 6.6% on q-o-q basis against our estimate of 5.8%, EBIT Margin at 14.6 % for Q2FY23 reported an uptick of 27 bps over Q1FY23 as supply side pressure eased, attrition moderated supported by favourable currency tailwind despite impact of wage hike in July. Despite macro-overhang the management indicated that demand is robust, and it does not see any delay in decision making process on deals. Utilization rates at 79.9% for Q2FY23 improved by 40 bps compared to Q1FY23. Key verticals and geographies have continued to grow in Q2FY23, but some moderation in growth was visible as compared to Q1FY23. The management cited that clarity on impact of furloughs would be known only in mid-November.


    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on PSL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,300, given strong bookings, sustained acceleration in deal TCVs, strong execution capabilities and new growth avenues from recent acquisitions.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Persistent Systems - 211022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.