Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at a fresh closing record high while Nifty reclaimed its crucial resistance level of 11,080 on Monday.

Trust vote victory for BJP lend a positive signal to markets and has also brought alliance woes to the fore, also cut in GST rates on over 50 items fuelled rally in consumption and capital goods stocks.

Nifty is just 100-point away from hitting a record high but the rally is not broad-based.

In fact in Monday’s trading session when Sensex hit a record high, more than 300 stocks hit a fresh 52-week low which not a welcome sign for the bulls.

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy Sterlite Technologies with a stoploss of Rs 325, target Rs 370

Buy ICICI Bank with a stoploss of Rs 260, target Rs 300

Buy Suven LifeSciences with a stoploss of Rs 218, target Rs 255

Rajesh Agarwal of Aum Capital

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stoploss of Rs 833, target Rs 859

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stoploss of Rs 9,580, target Rs 9,840

Buy Bata India with a stoploss of Rs 875, target Rs 935

Buy Axis Bank with a stoploss of Rs 532, target Rs 550

Buy JSPL with a stoploss of Rs 182, target Rs 194

