English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Nestle India; target of Rs 23,550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Nestle India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 23,550 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 20, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Nestle India


    Nestle India (Nestle) clocked strong y-o-y revenue growth of 18.2% in Q3CY2022 led by a mix of consistent volume growth and price hikes, while raw material price inflation resulted in a 242-bps y-o-y decline in OPM to 22%; PAT grew by 8.3% y-o-y to Rs. 668.3 crore. Domestic volume growth is sustained at high-single digits for the past few quarters. We expect volume growth momentum to sustain in quarters ahead driven by sustained innovation, better penetration of key brands in the rural market and foray into new categories. Dairy, grain and coffee prices firmed up and will put pressure on near-term margins. A better mix and efficiencies would help to post better margins in the medium term.


    Outlook


    Stock has underperformed the broader indices and is trading at 61.8x and 52.1x its CY2023E and CY2024E earnings. We maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 23,550.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nestle India - 201022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Nestle India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.