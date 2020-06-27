App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Multi Commodity Exchange; target of Rs 1470: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Multi Commodity Exchange recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1470 in its research report dated June 26, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Multi Commodity Exchange


MCX is the leader in commodity derivatives exchanges in India with ~94% market share in terms of value of commodity futures contracts traded in FY20. The commodity derivatives exchange facilitates nationwide online trading, clearing and settlement operations of commodities derivatives. MCX is practically sole exchange with 98.57% share in precious metals, ~99.95% share in energy and ~100% share in base metals. Indian commodity market still remains underpenetrated. Hence, it is seeing a steady rise in turnover from Rs 62 lakh crore in FY15 to Rs 89 lakh crore in FY20. Sebi has been undertaking measures to increase participation. MCX remains one of the primary beneficiaries given its substantial market share.



Outlook


MCX trades at 26x FY22E EPS. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 1470, valuing the stock at ~33x FY22E core earnings and adding net cash after deducting SGF.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Read More
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 12:19 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Multi Commodity Exchange #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.