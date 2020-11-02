172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mcx-target-of-rs-2000-motilal-oswal-6049821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MCX; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MCX recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on MCX


2QFY21 saw sharp increase in bullion volumes, largely driven by 174% YoY increase in volumes of silver contracts. The current quarter has seen a sharp dip in crude volumes (-80% YoY), led by increased margins on SEBI's directive. However, the expected positive decision by SEBI in Nov'20 should stabilize crude volumes. We remain confident on higher intuitional participation and MCX's ability to add new clients through various organic means. We have positive stand on increasing volumes of underlying commodities and strong execution from MCX. We downgrade our EPS estimate for FY21 by 2.2% on account of higher expected ETR for the rest of the year. We continue to like MCX for its near-monopoly in the Commodity Exchanges' segment in India. Reiterate Buy.


Outlook


We continue to like the company for its near-monopoly in the Commodity Exchanges' (97% market share) segment in India. We value the company at 10-year average multiple of 32x one-year forward EPS. Our TP of INR2,000 implies 18% upside. Reiterate Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #Buy #MCX #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.