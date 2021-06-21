MARKET NEWS

Buy LIC Housing Finance: target of Rs 610: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated June 16, 2021.

June 21, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance


We maintain a Buy rating on the stock of LIC Housing Finance with a unchanged PT of Rs. 610. For Q4FY21, the company posted mixed results where high provisioning dented profitability, even as healthy growth on disbursements and loan growth was seen. Strong business traction was seen with strong disbursements led by individual home segment, thus aiding AUM growth. Asset quality wise the performance was sobering, with Stage 3 assets saw significant spike which impacted profitability.



Outlook


Valuations at 1.2x/1.05x its FY2022E and FY2023E ABVPS are reasonable considering its high return ratios.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 21, 2021 12:43 pm

