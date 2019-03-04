App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 502: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 502 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Cholamandalam securities' research report on LIC Housing Finance


LICHF’s loan book grew by 16.3% YoY (lower than CSEC estimate of 19% YoY) to INR 1.82tn, largely led by LAP and project loans segments which grew at 45.7% YoY and 73.1% YoY respectively. LAP’s share in the overall portfolio has grown 333bps YoY to 16.5% and that of developer (project) loans by 205bps YoY to 6.3%. The management has retained its earlier AUM growth target of 17-18% for FY19E. Disbursements saw a muted growth of 3.9% YoY to INR 127.8bn in 3QFY19, of which INR 115bn came from individual loan and INR 13bn from project loan disbursements. Sequentially, overall disbursements de-grew by 10.5%. Borrowings grew by 16.5% YoY and stood at INR 1.6tn. The borrowing mix was altered in 3QFY19, with greater dependence on NCDs (74% of total borrowings from 68.2% in 2QFY19). Whereas, Commercial Paper as a % of total borrowings, reduced to 5% from 9.2% in 2QFY19. In 3QFY19, weighted average cost of funds (WACF) inched up by 13bps YoY (in line with management’s guidance in 2QFY19).


Outlook


LICHF is expected to post a strong loan book growth (CAGR of 11% over FY18-21E) despite a high base owing to its well established branch network. Also, with 93% of the book at floating rates the company's NIMs are expected to remain in the range of 2.3 to 2.5% thereby painting a positive outlook for the company. The stock is currently trading at P/ABV of 1.2X, P/E of 7.4X FY21E. We rate the stock a BUY and revise our target price to INR 502 assigning a P/ABV of 1.4X on FY21E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 4, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations

