    Buy Lemon Tree; target of Rs 115: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Lemon Tree recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated July 12, 2023.

    July 13, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Lemon Tree

    During the last one year, Lemon Tree (LEMONTRE) has performed better than the industry in terms of growth and profitability. Going forward, addition of Aurika MIAL (its largest hotel having 669 rooms) coupled with the company’s five-year (CY24 to CY28) road map, has the potential to propel the next leg of growth for LEMONTRE. Aurika MIAL, which is likely to be operational by Oct’23, will be the biggest addition to LEMONTRE’s arsenal. The hotel will boost the company’s dynamics in the form of higher Average Room Rate (ARR), better margins and improved brand mix. The management’s five-year road map focusses on accelerated room additions (majorly management contracts), higher margin (~50%) and better channel mix (64% retail share). Additionally, the company plans to simplify its corporate structure into two entities – Standalone (all managed hotels) and Fleur Hotels (all owned assets). Further, management also plans to list Fleur hotels to unlock value.


    Outlook

    We expect LEMONTRE to deliver a revenue/EBITDA/Adj. PAT CAGR of 28%/25%/ 43% over FY23-25. Its RoE would improve to 21.9% by FY25E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR115 (premised on FY25E SoTP).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 13, 2023 08:06 pm