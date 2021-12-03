Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 2530: Edelweiss Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Edelweiss Securities' report on Ipca Laboratories

We interacted with Joint MD of Ipca Laboratories (Ipca), Mr. Ajit Jain. Key highlights: i) Confident of clocking market-beating growth in India as other therapies complement Zerodol. Getting aggressive in cardiac, which can become 25% (from 18%) of the overall pie. ii) Rebuilding UK business through a direct approach, which should improve margin over the next 18 months. iii) Dewas and Ratlam API plants to add 25% to existing capacity. iv) Input cost pressures expected to stabilise in a couple of quarters. v) Targeting API companies with newer molecules, possibly USFDA approved, which can be forward-integrated.

Outlook

Barring near-term pressures, Ipca is poised to turn in organic low-teens growth as its revenue trajectory is intact. ‘BUY’ with a TP of INR2,530.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More