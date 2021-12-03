MARKET NEWS

Buy Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 2530: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities is bullish on Ipca Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2530 in its research report dated December 02, 2021.

December 03, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
 
 
Edelweiss Securities' report on Ipca Laboratories


We interacted with Joint MD of Ipca Laboratories (Ipca), Mr. Ajit Jain. Key highlights: i) Confident of clocking market-beating growth in India as other therapies complement Zerodol. Getting aggressive in cardiac, which can become 25% (from 18%) of the overall pie. ii) Rebuilding UK business through a direct approach, which should improve margin over the next 18 months. iii) Dewas and Ratlam API plants to add 25% to existing capacity. iv) Input cost pressures expected to stabilise in a couple of quarters. v) Targeting API companies with newer molecules, possibly USFDA approved, which can be forward-integrated.


Outlook


Barring near-term pressures, Ipca is poised to turn in organic low-teens growth as its revenue trajectory is intact. ‘BUY’ with a TP of INR2,530.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 3, 2021 02:26 pm

