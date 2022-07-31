English
    Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 780: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Intellect Design Arena has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Intellect Design Arena


    Margins weakened due to rising investments on capacity and higher travel expenses; but Q1 saw steady growth in deal pipeline, pick-up in deal wins and deal sizes and stable attrition. Management expects to achieve a $75 million quarterly revenue run-rate in the next couple of quarters ($70 million in Q1FY23), while it targets to achieve $90 - $100 million revenue run-rate over 8-12 quarters. Growth would be driven by strong deal wins, market expansion and investments in platforms. Management lowered EBITDA margin guidance to 22-25% for FY2023E from earlier 25-30% as it plans to reinvest around 4-5% of its profitability in building platform and capacity for the next level of growth.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on Intellect Design with a revised PT of Rs. 780, given strong revenue growth visibility, expansion in new markets and a strong deal pipeline.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 02:39 pm
