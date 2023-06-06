English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Insecticides (India) Ltd; target of Rs 540: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Insecticides (India) Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated June 01, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 06, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Insecticides (India) Ltd

    Q4FY23 results were weak as a net loss of Rs. 29 crore was significantly higher than our estimate of net loss of Rs. 4 crore due to negative OPM of 9.4% given the hit from provisions on liquidation of high-cost inventory and a mark-to-market (MTM) loss of Rs. 15-20 crore. Management guided revenue growth of 10-12% and subdued EBITDA margin of 9-10% (lower than 11-12% historically) for FY24 as liquidation of high-cost inventory would continue in Q1FY24. Ramp-up of recently commissioned capacity expansion at Chopanki & new products along with recovery in export revenues could drive earnings recovery over Q2FY24-FY25. We cut our FY24/FY25 earnings estimate sharply by 28%/22% to factor lower revenue/margin guidance which reflects near-term concerns amid high channel inventory and product prices pressure given excess supply from China.


    Outlook

    The steep 40% fall in stock price in CY23YTD largely factors in margin concerns. Ramp-up of new capacity and recovery in export revenue could drive earnings recovery from Q2FY24. Hence, we maintain a Buy on Insecticides (India) but with a lower PT of Rs. 540. Valuation of 13x/9x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS is attractive.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Insecticides (India) - 06 -06 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Insecticides (India) Ltd #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jun 6, 2023 01:45 pm