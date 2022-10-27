English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 480: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 27, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Indraprastha Gas


    Q2FY2023 operating profit of Rs. 528 crore (down 15% q-o-q) missed our estimate of Rs. 629 crore due to sharply lower-than-expected EBITDA margin on high gas cost and no CNG price hike. Gas sales volume grew by 2.5% q-o-q to 8.1 mmcmd. EBITDA margin decline was much higher than expected at 18% q-o-q to Rs. 7.1/scm as gross margin was impacted due to no CNG price hike despite a 16% q-o-q increase in gas cost. CNG/D-PNG/I-C PNG volume was up by 2.7%/4.4%/2.2% q-o-q. Further CNG price hikes (post Rs. 3/kg hike recently) are key to sustain margin or IGL may see further margin decline in Q3FY2023. Having said that, a likely change in domestic gas price formula or capping of domestic gas price could help CGD retain pricing power in CNG and act as key rating catalyst. Management aims 10 mmscmd of volume in next two years, which implies 24% growth over Q2FY23 volume of 8.1 mmscmd.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on IGL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 480, as valuation of 18.3x its FY2024E EPS is attractive, given a steep discount of 23% to its five-year average one-year forward PE multiple of 24x.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indraprastha Gas - 261022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 11:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.