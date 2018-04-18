App
Apr 18, 2018 03:59 PM IST

Buy Future Supply Chain Solutions; target of Rs 862: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Future Supply Chain Solutions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 862 in its research report dated April 17, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Future Supply Chain Solutions


We anticipate a demand boom for third party logistics (3PL) services as manufacturers sharpen focus on core competencies and outsource complex supply chain needs. Future Supply Chain Solutions (FSC) is  geared to capitalise on this led by: i) customer stickiness due to focus on contract logistics business (70% of revenue); ii) fast expanding anchor client—Future Group; iii) diverse clientele in rapidly-growing consumer-facing businesses; and iv) moderate competitive intensity—given huge growth pie, we expect 3PL players to emerge as segment specialists.

Outlook

Hence, we estimate FSC to clock 36% CAGR in both revenue and PAT over FY18-20 (almost 2x industry) with strong RoE and RoCE of 21% and 36%, respectively, in FY20. Moreover, an asset-light model ensures strong free cash flow—surplus cash at 26% of net worth in FY20. Initiate with ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Future Supply Chain Solutions #Recommendations

