Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Engineers India; target of Rs 89: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Engineers India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 89 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Engineers India


Engineers India (ENGR)'s revenues were 14% higher than estimated; however, the lack of operating leverage led to a 16% miss in EBITDA. Margins in consultancy projects were weak at 14.3% v/s 39.3% in 1QFY20. Order inflows plunged 91% YoY to INR810m, with another INR160m worth of orders received thus far. Order inflows were primarily from the Hydrocarbon segment. The order book (OB) declined 20% YoY to INR91.2b, with OB/rev at 3.1x, the lowest in last four years. With superior execution and lower order inflows, a depleting order book remains a concern, although it is not alarming at this stage.


Outlook


On account of lower order inflows and a hazy outlook for FY21E, we reduce our FY21/FY22E EPS by 14%/5% and maintain our Buy rating, with TP of INR89 (prior: INR93).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #Buy #Engineers India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

