MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Dixon; target of Rs 5700: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities is bullish on Dixon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5700 in its research report dated December 06, 2021.

Broker Research
December 07, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss Securities' report on Dixon


We recently interacted with Mr Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman at Dixon. Highlights: i) Penetration and imports substitution in categories wherein Dixon has presence offer huge growth potential, and Dixon aspires to be a top five global player in EMS by revenue and capability. ii) Management remains confident of attracting global/local partners that prioritise players with solid execution track record, cost edge, etc. Dixon’s sustainable returns-centric scale ambition reinforces confidence w.r.t. opportunity basket.



Outlook


Automation, migration to ODM (especially mobile phone), and a downstream component ecosystem are critical to its long-term revenue and competitive edge. Retain ‘BUY’.

Close

Related stories


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Dixon #Edelweiss Securities #Recommendations
first published: Dec 7, 2021 02:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.