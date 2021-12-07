Buy Dixon; target of Rs 5700: Edelweiss Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Edelweiss Securities' report on Dixon

We recently interacted with Mr Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman at Dixon. Highlights: i) Penetration and imports substitution in categories wherein Dixon has presence offer huge growth potential, and Dixon aspires to be a top five global player in EMS by revenue and capability. ii) Management remains confident of attracting global/local partners that prioritise players with solid execution track record, cost edge, etc. Dixon’s sustainable returns-centric scale ambition reinforces confidence w.r.t. opportunity basket.

Outlook

Automation, migration to ODM (especially mobile phone), and a downstream component ecosystem are critical to its long-term revenue and competitive edge. Retain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More