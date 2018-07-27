App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 04:34 PM IST

Buy Delta Corp; target of Rs 301: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Delta Corp has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 301 in its research report dated July 24, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Delta Corp


Revenue increased 46% YoY (est. of +31%) to INR1,873m, primarily led by robust growth in Casino gaming revenue (+53% YoY). EBIDTA margin of 35% (flat YoY) exceeded our estimate of 33%. This is encouraging considering the significant increase in the license fee run-rate (annual license fee increased from INR100m in 4QFY18 to INR240m in 1QFY19). EBIDTA of INR654m, too, came in ahead of our estimate of INR558m. Adj. PAT grew 96% YoY to INR414m (est. of INR365m) in 1QFY19.


Outlook


DELTA performed well in a seasonally soft quarter, primarily driven by resilient growth in Casino revenue. From a discretionary spend point of view, Casino business appears to be on an uptrend. Considering this, we raise our PAT by 2% for FY19 and 4% for FY20, and expect sales/PAT CAGR of 26%/28% over FY18-20. We value the stock at 32x FY20E EPS to arrive at a target price of INR301.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 27, 2018 04:34 pm

tags #Buy #Delta Corp #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

