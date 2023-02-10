Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Dalmia Bharat

In Q3FY2023, the company reported better-than-expected operational performance as operating costs per tonne were lower than expected. Operating profits and net profits were up 57% and 145% y-o-y. It signed a definitive agreement with JP Associates for acquisition of 5.3 MT cement capacity, 3.3 MT clinker capacity and 280 MW thermal power capacity at an attractive valuation of $75 EV/tonne. It would provide inroads in Central India. Management reiterates its commitment of achieving 75 MT cement capacity by FY2027, 110-130 MT by 2031, while it remains on track to achieve 49 MT by March 2024.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Dalmia Bharat with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,250, considering its strong growth potential led by capacity additions.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dalmia Bharat - 07 -02 - 2023 - khan