Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dabur; target of Rs 605: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dabur recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Dabur


Dabur reported a significant beat on the topline and volumes (third highest growth in the past 50 quarters). The Healthcare portfolio fared even better in 2QFY21 (49.3% YoY growth) v/s 1QFY21 (27.7% growth). Notably, Dabur surprised in the Home & Personal Care (HPC) and Food & Beverage (F&B) segments – HPC reported 9.1% YoY growth in 2QFY21 (14.1% decline in 1QFY21), and decline in F&B was restricted to 3.8% YoY (34.2% decline in 1QFY21 and weak numbers for several preceding quarters). While Healthcare may face a higher base from 3QFY21, the performances of the remaining segments (~70% of the domestic portfolio) offer encouragement for future growth.


Outlook


Rich near-term valuations appear justified at this initial stage of structural turnaround, which could potentially result in ~20% EPS growth following the investment phase for the current year. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR605 (50x Sep'22 EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 12:27 pm

tags #Buy #Dabur #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

