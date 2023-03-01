English
    Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1860: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on CEAT recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1860 in its research report dated February 28, 2023.

    March 01, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST
     
     
    CEAT hosted the investing community, followed by a plant visit to its Halol facility and an the overview of its R&D center. The company showcased its R&D capabilities (including its design studio capabilities, tyre performance evaluation) through which it aims to explore incremental business avenues such as exports (scale international business to INR35b) and EVs (new product launches and increasing share in premium segment). Moreover, the company indicated its improved efficiency at its Halol plant, as overall energy cost fell by 15% due to digitization and ~22% including productivity. The company continues to focus on key strategic areas such as PV/2W/OHT (to help margins), along with the expansion in international markets and increasing business in EVs. This, along with prudent capex plans (to benefit FCF), should be a long-term growth catalyst for the company.


    Outlook

    Valuations at 11.6x/9.2x FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS do not fully capture the benefits from the new capacities and softening of RM costs. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,860 (based on ~13x Dec-24 EPS).

    

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mar 1, 2023 05:04 pm