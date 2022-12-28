English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: ICRA On State of Indian Economy
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 5060: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5060 in its research report dated December 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    December 28, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Britannia Industries


    The company has entered into a JV agreement with Bel SA, France, to expand its cheese business (likely to grow by 5x over the next five years). With consistent market share gains, good traction to the new launches, deepening penetration in the rural market, and expected recovery of the rural market, the company will continue to achieve volume growth ahead of the industry’s growth in the core biscuit category. As wheat prices continue to remain high, EBIDTA margin will remain subdued in the near term. However, the company has strong drivers in place to achieve margin expansion in the long run.


    Outlook


    We reiterate our Buy recommendation on Britannia Industries Limited (Britannia) with a revised price target of Rs. 5,060. Strong positioning in the biscuit segment, creating additional growth levers, and strong liquidity position make it a strong play in the large FMCG space.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Britannia Industries - 28 -12-2022 - share

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Britannia Industries #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Dec 28, 2022 01:21 pm