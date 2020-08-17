Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 213: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Brigade Enterprises

BRGD reported 1QFY21 pre-sales volume/value at 0.42mn sqft/Rs 2.5bn, registering decline of 63%/58% YoY. While leasing activity was conspicuous by its absence, rental collection from existing portfolio remained healthy at 98% in 1QFY21. The company has given 50% waiver on MG during the lockdown for the retailers who have reopened at the mall. BRGD has started operations at hospitality assets and hopes to achieve gross operating breakeven by 2QFY21. Collection of Rs 3.8bn led to positive operating cashflow of Rs 820mn. Net debt also remained stable at Rs 29bn (Rs 28bn at FY20-end, BRGD’s share).

Outlook

Despite midterm challenges in hospitality and retail business, we maintain BUY with target price of Rs 213/sh as BRGD has strong liquidity. Lease tie-up in BTG Bengaluru will lead to further re-rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

