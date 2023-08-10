English
    Buy Balrampur Chini Mills; target of Rs 475: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Balrampur Chini Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated August 07, 2023.

    August 10, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST
    Buy

    Sharekhan's research report on Balrampur Chini Mills

    Balrampur Chini Mills’s (BCML’s) Q1FY2024 numbers were strong, led by higher volumes and realisation in both sugar and distillery businesses. Revenue and PAT grew by 29% and 5x y-o-y, respectively, while EBITDA margin improved by 763 bps y-o-y. Management expects a further 10% increase in crushing in SS 23-24 (over ~16% increase achieved in SS 22-23). EBITDA margins are likely to improve due to better sugar recovery. Post capacity expansion, ethanol production capacity is expected to be at 35 crore litre. The company targets 31-32 crore litre production (lower due to FCI rice procurement issue) and 28-29 core litre sales for FY24.

    Outlook

    Stock trades at 15x/13x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain a Buy with an unchanged price target of Rs. 475.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 04:42 pm

