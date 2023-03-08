English
    Buy Balrampur Chini Mills; target of Rs 425: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Balrampur Chini Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated February 14, 2023.

    March 08, 2023
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Balrampur Chini Mills

    Balrampur Chini Mills Limited’s (BCML’s) Q3FY2023 performance was affected by a delayed start of the sugar season on adverse weather and delay in new projects based on late supply of machinery. Revenue and operating profit decreased by 19% and 20% y-o-y. A delayed sugar season will spill over in the quarters ahead. Cane crushed in FY2023 with be ~9.25 lakh quintals and cane crushing will be higher by ~10% in FY2024. With production capacity being enhanced to 1,050 KLPD, BCML expects to produce 21 crore litres and 35 crore litres of ethanol in FY2023 & FY2024. A better mix will help improve overall EBIDTA margins.


    Outlook

    The stock is currently trading at 13.7x/12.1x its FY024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 425.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

